    09:00, 13 July 2022 | GMT +6

    343 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 343 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to the Interdepartmental Commission for the fight with Covid-19 spread.

    Of them, 74 are in Nur-Sultan, 236 – in Almaty, 2 – Atyrau region, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 16 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Kostanay region, and 2 – in Pavlodar region.

    Since the onset of the global pandemic the total tally of those recovered has amount to 1,293,899 nationwide.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
