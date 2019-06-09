344 women vote at perinatal center in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 344 women were able to vote for the new President of Kazakhstan at the polling stations installed at perinatal centers in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the Nur-Sultan City Administration's website.

Aida Shorayeva who recently gave birth to baby girl believes that the future of the country depends on her vote.



"The presidential election is of paramount importance for me. The future of my country depends on my vote. I want our country to achieve even greater success and to develop," she said.



Earlier it was reported that as of 14:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, 30 newborns - 15 girls and 15 boys - were born at the perinatal centers across the city.