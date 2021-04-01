348 coronavirus patients are critically ill

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 25,156 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 1, 2021. 8,509 patients are staying at COVID-19 hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

348 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 83 are in extremely critical condition, 52 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 1,873 coronavirus cases more to raise the country’s tally to 264,854.