    10:24, 11 September 2022 | GMT +6

    348 more beat COVID in 24 hr

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 348 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    16 recovered in Almaty, 8 in Abai region, 47 in West Kazakhstan, 40 in Karaganda region, 5 in Ulytau region, 87 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 63 in Pavlodar region, 82 in North Kazakhstan. As a result the numb er of recovered rose to 1,362,138.


    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
