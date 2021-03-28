EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:20, 28 March 2021 | GMT +6

    348 patients with severe COVID-19 treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 23,310, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Health Ministry, of the 23,310, 7,811 are treated as in-patients and 15,499 as out-patients.

    Severe COVID-19 patients number 348 and critical patients with the coronavirus infection -81. 52 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

    Notably, the country has reported 1,596 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!