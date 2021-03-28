348 patients with severe COVID-19 treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 23,310, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

According to the Health Ministry, of the 23,310, 7,811 are treated as in-patients and 15,499 as out-patients.

Severe COVID-19 patients number 348 and critical patients with the coronavirus infection -81. 52 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

Notably, the country has reported 1,596 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.