349 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 24,326, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 4,994 are treated as in-patients and 19,332 as out-patients.

349 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 96 in critical condition, and 60 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 686 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,122 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.