35,198 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 35,198 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of May 21, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 13,247 patients are staying at hospitals, while 21,951 are receiving outpatient treatment.

727 patients are in critical condition, 185 are in extremely severe condition and 100 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,267 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 368,748 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 329,918 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.