35 degrees Celsius heat to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Warm spell and occasional rain are forecast for Kazakhstan for May 14-16, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the Mets, a warm section of the North Atlantic cyclone and associated fronts will influence the weather in Kazakhstan this weekend, bringing rain. The country's east, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to expect heavy rain with thunderstorms and hail, as well as high wind.

Temperature is to rise to 17-25 degrees Celsius in the west, north, east, and center and to 23-35 degrees Celsius in the south at daytime.



