35 employees of Kazakhmys mine contracted coronavirus infection

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – 35 coronavirus-positive employees of Nurkazgan mine of the Kazakhmys LLP were detected, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The production cycle at the mine is suspended.

According to the press service of Kazakhmys LLP, the first case of coronavirus infection at the site was recorded on May 6. One COVID-19 positive man, three closely contacted and 21 potentially contacted workers were quarantined. The management of the company made a decision to conduct a PCR laboratory testing among employees of the mine. According to the results, 35 workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

The production cycle at the mine is suspended. Repair and maintenance work is carried out by 100 people per shift.

The Nurkazgan mine is located 70 km from the city of Karaganda. The total number of employees including contractors is more than 1,100 people.