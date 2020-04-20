EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:22, 20 April 2020 | GMT +6

    35 evacuated due to apartment fire in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 35 people have been evacuated due to an apartment fire in the Kazakh capital this morning, Kazinform reports.

    According to the emergencies department, the fire started at around 8:00 am Nur-Sultan time at a residential complex in Mustafin Street. The firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately.

    According to reports, the fire started on a balcony of the apartment on the second floor. The firefighters evacuated 35 people, including 15 children, from the residential complex.

    The fire was extinguish by 8:13 am. No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is to be determined.


    Tags:
    Incidents Nur-Sultan Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!