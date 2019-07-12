35 hurt as Air Canada plane hit by turbulence

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM At least 35 people were injured as an Air Canada plane encountered severe turbulence during its Sydney-bound flight above the Pacific Ocean on Thursday morning, U.S. media reported.

The plane diverted to Hawaii and made an emergency landing at Honolulu airport. Of the 35 hurt in the incident, about 10 people were taken to area hospitals, the reports said, Kyodo News reports.

After leaving Vancouver with about 285 passengers and crew members on board, the aircraft hit the unexpected turbulence while flying southwest of Honolulu at an altitude of 36,000 feet.