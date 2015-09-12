NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 35 people were killed and 80 others injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh Saturday, a senior police official said.

"The explosion happened around 9 a.m. (local time) when the cylinder exploded at Sethiya Restaurant in Petlawad town in the state's Jhabua district. The impact was huge as explosives for making fireworks were stored in the restaurant located in a residential area," he said. While 30 people have died, those injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals where the condition of some are said to be serious, the official said, adding that the death toll could rise later in the day, Xinhua reports. Local TV channels showed footage of the restaurant that has collapsed and adjacent buildings which got damaged after the explosion and reported that rescuers are still looking for survivors under the debris. Senior state government officials have rushed to the spot, he said, adding that a probe has been ordered into the incident.