35 members of Ak Zhol Party running for Majilis seats - Peruashev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ak Zhol Party has submitted the documents of its candidates running for seats at Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan today.

"After the registration of our candidates, we will get down to business. First of all, we need to form electoral fund," Chairman of the party Azat Peruashev said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The full list of candidates from the Ak Zhol Party was approved at the 13th Congress of the party in Astana the same day.

According to Mr. Peruashev, the list includes 35 candidates, 24 (68%) of whom are businessmen, heads of enterprises and banks. Among the candidates there are Azat Peruashev himself, ex-deputies Nurlan Zhazylbekov, Yekaterina Nikitinskaya, Azamat Abildayev, Talgat Yeraliyev, Svetlana Kadraliyeva, Meruert Kazbekova and many others.