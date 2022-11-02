EN
    08:50, 02 November 2022

    35 new COVID-19 cases reported across Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 811 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today. 65 patients are in hospitals, and 746 patients are at home care, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    The condition of three patients is estimated as serious, three patients are critically ill and one patient is on life support.

    35 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry says.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus
