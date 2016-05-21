EN
    09:26, 21 May 2016 | GMT +6

    35 people were evacuated due to fire in high-rise building in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty due to fire 35 people were evacuated from a high-rise building, Kazinform refers to Sandugash Baymuhambetova, spokesman of the city's Emergency Dept.

    The fire occurred May 20 at about 10 pm in an apartment of a high-rise building in Turksib district. Firefighters arrived within five minutes.
    According to Baymuhambetova, in total 35 people were evacuated including 5 children.
    The fire was localized at 11 pm and liquidated at 11:24 pm. No casualties were reported.

