35 pregnant women with COVID-19 staying in hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 35 pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19 are staying in the hospitals in Almaty, one of them in extremely critical condition, Kazinform reports.

«35 pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19 are staying in the hospitals in Almaty, one of them in extremely critical condition, two of them in critical condition, while two are on life support,» deputy head of the healthcare department of Almaty Laura Myrzagali told an online briefing.

283 women are being treated at home.

1,788 patients, including 53 kids, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of now.

people are monitored by the primary healthcare brigades and telemedicine centre. 4,190 of them have moderate coronavirus symptoms, 159 of them are asymptomatic.