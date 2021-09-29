EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:02, 29 September 2021 | GMT +6

    35 pregnant women with COVID-19 staying in hospitals in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 35 pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19 are staying in the hospitals in Almaty, one of them in extremely critical condition, Kazinform reports.

    «35 pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19 are staying in the hospitals in Almaty, one of them in extremely critical condition, two of them in critical condition, while two are on life support,» deputy head of the healthcare department of Almaty Laura Myrzagali told an online briefing.

    283 women are being treated at home.

    1,788 patients, including 53 kids, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of now.

    people are monitored by the primary healthcare brigades and telemedicine centre. 4,190 of them have moderate coronavirus symptoms, 159 of them are asymptomatic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!