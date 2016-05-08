EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:53, 08 May 2016 | GMT +6

    35 tons of dead fish appear in lake in China

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At least 35 tons of dead fish appeared in a lake in southern China, leaving residents stunned.

    The piles of fish washed up in a lake in Hainan province on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.

    Residents expressed concerns on pollution, but local authorities said the fish died as a result of salinity change.
    The change in salinity levels likely occurred after a tide pushed the fish up farther into Hongcheng Lake in the city of Haikou, state-run People's Daily reported.
    Regional environment officials are still investigating.
    It's unclear what kind of fish it was, according to People's Daily. It described it as the size of a half palm, saying residents had not seen that type of fish at the lake before
    Dozens of sanitation employees worked for hours to trash the fish, to prevent it from being sold to consumers.
    Source: CNN
    Tags:
    Environment World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!