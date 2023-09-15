35-year-old man dies after getting buried in sand

A 35-year-old man has been killed after he was found buried in sand at the construction site in the northern city of Kazakhstan Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The incident occurred late on Thursday. According to reports, the man died on the spot after being buried in sand.

«On September 14, the duty unit of the police office of Petropavlovsk received a call on a collapse of sand during works in trenches on Partizanskaya-Egemen Kazakhstan Street as a result of which a 35-year-old man founded buried in sand,» reads a statement from the police office.

Investigation into the incident has been launched.