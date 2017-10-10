350,000 Kazakh families to get new format social aid in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Tamara Duissenova talked about a new format of social aid for the financially disadvantaged citizens or families, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The major change is granting targeted aid package to the financially disadvantaged citizens or families. This includes 3 types of public support. Firstly, the targeted social aid will be provided in the form of a cash payment, on a monthly basis or as a lump-sum payment for 6 months pursuant to the conclusion of a social contract for participation in the active employment measures," Duissenova said.

Secondly, she said, the employable citizens will receive support in the form of training, youth apprenticeship, and social jobs.

"Thirdly, the abovementioned groups of citizens will be provided with the guaranteed amount of special social services by the state," the minister said.

Duissenova noted that next year the number of families receiving this type of aid is expected to amount to 350,000. This is the total number of families who are now receiving targeted social assistance, an allowance for children aged under 18, and a special government allowance for multiple children families.

"As can be seen from the aforesaid, the low-income citizens or families will receive a single allowance instead of the current three types of allowances. The amount of the single allowance will be higher than the aggregate amount of three abovementioned payments, due to the increase in the income poverty line from the current 40% to 50% in 2018," Duissenova stressed.