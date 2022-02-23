350 thou seedlings to be planted in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - It is planned to plant around 3550 thousand seedlings this year in Almaty city, with particular attention to Alatau, Zhetysusk, and Turksibsk districts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Almaty city's administration, the three-year target of 1 million green seedlings as part of the Zhasyl Almaty campaign will be achieved by the yearend.

«As of today, 633 thousand seedlings have been planted. The total area of the territory to be greened stands at 404.11 ha. Trees to be planned are selected together with the scientific community, landscape experts given the climate and soil composition,» informed the city's administration.

To water the seedlings new wells were built as well as the network of irrigation ditches was inventoried in the city. There are plans to build 27 irrigation system water intakes so as to improve green seedlings' rooting.



