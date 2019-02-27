350bn to be spent on roads infrastructure development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has touched upon the problems of roads construction in Kazakhstan.

Taking the floor at today's 20th Jubilee Congress of Nur Otan Party, Nursultan Nazarbayev commissioned to allocate 350bn tenge for the development of roads infrastructure.



"Expanding the network of local roads must be a key task for the Government. The fulfillment of this task must be under the control of Nur Otan Party. I commission to allocate additionally 350bn tenge for this purpose," said the President.



"Various programmes have been adopted. Resources have been allocated. However, people do not see certain results. The government, governors and mayors of all levels must settle all the social problems constructively, without pursuit of indicators. Each region is strategically important for us. We must form a new map of the country based on renewed regional standards of quality of life," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.