$350K for a chance to dine with Clinton and Clooney

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Two seats at the table with the Clinton and Clooney families at a fundraising evening costs more than $350,000.

The offer is aimed at collecting funds for Clinton's election campaign, Politico reported. Whoever has an extra $350,000 dollars to spare can invest them in Clinton's campaign and enjoy the company of the Democratic presidential candidate and actor George Clooney at the head table at the upcoming event.

The Bay Area fundraiser dinner will take place on April 15 in the house of the investor Shervin Pishevar in San Francisco.

A similar event in honor of the former US State Secretary will occur on the following day in Clooney's mansion in Los Angeles, the magazine reported. A seat at the table with the top Hollywood actor and his wife Amal is available for $33,400. DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeff Katzenberg, director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw will co-host the event.

Clooney was also a prominent fundraiser during President Obama's reelection campaign and once brought in $15 million for Obama at a similar event.

In December 2015, a fund-raising event for Clinton's Victory Fund was organized by Sting. The entrance fee for one guest cost $33,400. In just one night the budget of Clinton's campaign saw an $8 million boost, Sputniknews.com reports.