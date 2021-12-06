359 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 24,125, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 4,948 are in-patients and 19,177 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 359 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 97 in critical condition, and 59 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 632 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.