36,757 under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 36,757 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 patients under out-patient treatment stands at 12,933, in-patient treatment is provided to 23,824.

Out of the COVID-19 patients under treatment in the country, 641 are in severe condition, 159 in critical condition, and 107 are connected to ventilators.