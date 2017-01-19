36.8bln tenge allocated for SEZ Khorgos-Eastern Gate infrastructure fully utilized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 36.8bln tenge allocated for the establishment of SEZ Khorgos-Eastern Gate have been fully utilized, according to Managing Director of JSC Samruk-Kazyna for Interaction with Government Nurlan Rakhmetov. He said it at a meeting of a commission for discussing the course of implementation of industrial infrastructure projects and the projects of support of large businesses at the expense of the national budget and the National Fund. The meeting was held in the Majilis of the Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"36.8bln tenge have been allocated from the national budget for implementation of this project. All of these funds were spent on infrastructure improvement. The dry port was financed from the own funds of the JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy. The SEZ itself consists of three parts - dry port, logistics zone and industrial zone. 36.8bln tenge have been fully utilized to date," Nurlan Rakhmetov said.



In his words, all 98 planned infrastructure facilities of the SEZ have been put into operation.



"The remaining 82.5mln tenge on our treasury account will be spent on completing the operations on implementation of the SEZ administration information system," added Rakhmetov. According to him, this work will be finished in January-February.