PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The major part of investment in North Kazakhstan region fall on agriculture, regional statistics department informs.

"The overall investment in agriculture in January-September 2015 exceeded 36 bln tenge (33% of the total amount of investment across the region). The amount of fixed investment in the sector decreased by 13.5% vs. the same period last year," a press release reads. Musrepov and Zhambyl regions enjoy the biggest amount of investment in agriculture - 66.9% and 6.2% respectively. The main sources of investment are the enterprises' own funds (92.9% of the total amount), bank loans (1.5%) and other borrowings (5.6%). Plant growing turned out to be the most attractive sphere for investing (69% of the total amount of funds spent for agriculture). Mixed agriculture sector attracted 24.8% of investment. Stockbreeding ranks the third (5.4%). Other types of agricultural activity received only 0.8% of investment.