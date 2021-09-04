36 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 319 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

150 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, 36 deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 70,927 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 58,946 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,542 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 4,830 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 808,431 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 710,025 people recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.