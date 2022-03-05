360,000 in Pavlodar region fully vaccinated against COVID-19

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 360,974 people in Pavlodar region were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

374,143 people or 72.9% were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

Uspen district is taking the lead in the vaccinate rates.

100,929 people or 43.8% of eligible population were boosted or received the 3rd booster shot. 12,510 health workers were revaccinated. 833 people were given the 3rd shot for the past 24 hours.

The epidemiologists urge all to get vaccinated and revaccinated.