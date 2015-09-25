361 houses built for residents of Karaganda region hit by spring flood (PHOTOS)

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region has finished building houses for the residents whose property had been damaged by spring flood.

According to the press service of the regional administration, Karaganda region became the worst-hit by spring flood. 391 houses have been built to date at the budgetary expense, a statement reads. The construction started May 5, 2015 and was under a strict control of the region's leadership. 2,107 families suffered from floodin total. An independent commission examined the damaged houses and recognized 361 buildings dangerous and unlivable. Local budget envisaged also 719 mln tenge as a compensation for the lost property.