363 coronavirus-infected Kazakhstanis detected over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 363 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 5.0%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions: Almaty region -24 (10.1%), Atyrau region - 25 (3.1%), Aktobe region – 9 (3,9%), Zhambyl region - 7 (3,2%), West Kazakhstan region – 8 (2.3%), Karaganda region - 130 (43,3%), Kyzylorda region - 9 (3,4%), Turkestan region -20 (8.2%), Akmola region – 7 (5.2%), North Kazakhstan region – 1 (2.6%), Kostanay region – 3 (2.7%), Almaty city - 35 (1.8%), Nur-Sultan city - 54 (3,8%), Shymkent city - 31 (6,1%).

To date, 7,597 cases of coronavirus infection are registered in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 stands at 3,843. Thirty five coronavirus-infected patients have died.