37.9 mln tons of oil produced in Kazakhstan in H1 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan produced 37.9 mln tons of oil in the first half of 2019 that is 1.5% less than in the same period of 2018, the Kazakh Statistics Committee’s press service reports.

For the first six months of 2019, the volume of gas condensate production amounted to 6.281 mln tons that is 5.3% less as compared to the same period of the previous year, natural gas production made 28,074 bln cu m, coal production hit 53,958 mln tons.