EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:31, 16 July 2019 | GMT +6

    37.9 mln tons of oil produced in Kazakhstan in H1 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan produced 37.9 mln tons of oil in the first half of 2019 that is 1.5% less than in the same period of 2018, the Kazakh Statistics Committee’s press service reports.

    For the first six months of 2019, the volume of gas condensate production amounted to 6.281 mln tons that is 5.3% less as compared to the same period of the previous year, natural gas production made 28,074 bln cu m, coal production hit 53,958 mln tons.

    Tags:
    Statistics Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!