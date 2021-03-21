37 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –259 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 20,912 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 21. 6,185 patients are staying at hospitals, 14,727 are receiving outpatient treatment.

259 patients are in critical condition, 63 are in extremely severe condition and 37 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,171 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 231,698 since the start of the pandemic.