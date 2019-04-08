EN
    09:54, 08 April 2019 | GMT +6

    37 people evacuated from burning residential building in Petropavlovsk

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 37 people including 8 children were evacuated from a burning residential building in Petropavlovsk, the northernmost city of Kazakhstan.

    According to the MIA Emergencies Committee, local fire fighting service was dispatched to the scene after receiving a call of the fire on April 7, at 15:34 pm.

    The fire broke out on the 9th floor balcony and then spread to the neighbor balcony covering the area of 15 square meters. Firefighters rescued a boy (born 2010) from the burning balcony. 37 more people including 8 children were evacuated in total.

    The fire was localized at 16:08 pm and extinguished at 16:11 pm.

