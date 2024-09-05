37 villages set to be provided with quality drinking water in Zhambyl region in 2024

68 projects worth 21.5 billion tenge on provision of quality drinking water have been launched in Zhambyl region, governor Yerbol Karashukeev said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Construction of centralized water supply systems in 22 villages and installment of integrated modular blocks in 15 villages are underway, resulting in provision of 23.6 thousand people in 37 villages with clean drinking water. All these measures taken will enable to provide the region’s population with quality drinking water by 98.1%.

Karashukeev went on to add that three settlements with a population of five thousand people will be connected to natural gas this year, with the cost of 12 relevant projects is estimated at 8.5 billion tenge. As a result, the gasification level will rise to 91.3% in the region. Today, the region’s 285 rural settlements with a total population of over 1.1 million people are provided with gas.

According to the governor of Zhambyl region, there are 350.7km-long heat networks in the region, with their wear level reaching 55.5%. To address this issue, the reconstruction of the main heating pipeline M-1 in Taraz with a length of 6.1km has begun this year. The project is set to be completed next year. In addition, reconstruction of central boiler houses in Karatau and Zhanatas towns is slated for completion this year.

Karashukeev noted that reconstruction of a fuel oil unit of the central boiler house in Karatau is set to be completed in 2025.