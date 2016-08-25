370,000 first-grade students to start school in 2016-17AY

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 370,000 first-graders are going to start school in 2016-17 academic year, according to Vice Minister of Education and Science Elmira Sukhanberdina.

"2.8 mln school students will start the new academic year across Kazakhstan. We predict 370,000 of them will be first-graders," Sukhanberdina noted.



According to local executives, there are 7,126 schools in Kazakhstan.



92 more schools are planned to commissioned by the yearend. 60 of them will be opened on September 1.