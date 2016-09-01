370,000 first-graders to start school Sep 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 370,000 first-graders are going to start school in Kazakhstan in 2016-17 academic year, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of Education and Science.

There are 2,800,000 school students in the country in total.

A ceremonial meeting dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the country’s independence and a unified lesson of knowledge themed “I am a Patriot of My Country” will be organized in all secondary education facilities of Kazakhstan today.

As per the data provided by the local executives, there are 7,126 schools countrywide to date.