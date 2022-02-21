EN
    15:48, 21 February 2022 | GMT +6

    370 people under coronavirus treatment in Kostanay rgn

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - As of now, the occupancy rate at the infectious diseases hospitals stands at 27.4% in Kostanay region as 370 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 356,342 people and the second component to 340,023 people in the region.

    In total, 96,410 people have received booster shots against COVID-19 in Kostanay region.

    The region has registered 64 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. It has seen the daily COVID-19 growth rate of 0.12%.

    Earlier it was reported that almost 6,000 teens have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kostanay region.



