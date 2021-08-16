EN
    14:47, 16 August 2021 | GMT +6

    370 test positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region in past day

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 370 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, of 370 recently reconfirmed COVID-19 cases, 44 were asymptomatic.

    Of 370, 36 fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed among children up to 14 years old and 19 fresh COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren.

    The highest number of new COVID-19 cases were reported in Taldykorgan – 155 fresh infections, in Talgar district – 36 and in Karasai district – 22.

    In the past day 50 people were discharged from the regional hospitals after recovering from the novel coronavirus. 617 COVID-19 patients are receiving treated presently. Bed occupancy at infectious facilities of the region stands at 44.1%.

    To date, 618,034 people have been inoculated with the first component of COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 482,437 people.


