373 COVID-19 cases detected in 24 hr in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 373 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

70 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 74 in Almaty, 17 in Shymkent, 42 in Akmola region, 5 in Aktobe region, 6 in Almaty region, 12 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 47 in Karaganda region, 7 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 33 in Pavlodar region, 33 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 989,143.