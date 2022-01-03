EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 03 January 2022 | GMT +6

    373 COVID-19 cases detected in 24 hr in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 373 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    70 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 74 in Almaty, 17 in Shymkent, 42 in Akmola region, 5 in Aktobe region, 6 in Almaty region, 12 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 47 in Karaganda region, 7 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 33 in Pavlodar region, 33 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 989,143.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!