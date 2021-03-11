374 more passengers arrive at Kazakh airports without COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22 international flights from Germany, France, South Korea, Maldives, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 10, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of 22 international flights, 14 with 1,833 passengers on board (35 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Three flights carrying 347 passengers (152 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Two flights with 333 passengers on board (all passengers had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city. One flight carrying 129 passengers (all passengers had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city. One flight with 232 on board (187 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktobe city. One flight carrying 98 passengers (all passengers had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Atyrau city.

Out of 2,972 air passengers arrived, 2,598 had COVID-19 PCR tests with a negative result and 374 Kazakhstanis did not have the test upon arrival.

Those arrived without COVID-19 PCR tests were tested and are placed in the quarantine facilities.

The tests of 274 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country without COVID-19 PCR tests a day before returned a negative result.

Notably, on March 10, 2021, the Uzbek national arrived from Kyrgyzstan to the airport of Almaty city without the COVID-19 PCR test was deported.