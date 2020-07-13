376 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 376 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan bringing the country’s recoveries to 34,190, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

55 of them were registered in Almaty, 31 in Shymkent, 54 in Almaty region, 17 in Atyrau region, 36 in East Kazakhstan, 36 in Zhambyl region, 41 in West Kazakhstan, 68 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 11 in Pavlodar region, 11 in Turkestan region.