378 more beat COVID-19 over past 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 378 people more beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reads.

30 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 16 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 77 in Aktobe region, 3 in Almaty region, 30 in Zhambyl region, 154 in East Kazakhstan, 0 in West Kazakhstan, 48 in Karaganda region, 18 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 0 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered from coronavirus rose to 1,289,693.