An earthquake was recorded in Kyrgyzstan on March 20 at 06:03 am. local time, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The 3.8 MPV Magnitude quake was centered in the territory of Kyrgyzstan 15 km southwest of the village Nura and 137 km southeast of Osh. The energy class of the quake is 9.1.

As earlier reported, 2.5 tremors were felt in Bishkek on March 19 at 09:05 pm. local time.