EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:47, 19 May 2021 | GMT +6

    38% of Kazakhstani children and teens go in for sports

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of today the local executive bodies provide KZT 5 bln 41 mln for per capita financing in the sphere of sports to cover 40,539 children and youth,» the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerlan Kozhagapanov said at today’s online briefing.

    He added that KZT 2 bln 518 mln is to be allocated for cultural sector to embrace 24,521 kids.

    Currently 37.5% of children and teens attend sports sections, 370,000 of them are training at children's and youth sports schools, 190,000 at physical training clubs for children and young people, 965,000 at schools’ sections.

    The number of children attending creative circles at educational and cultural facilities, aged 4-18, grew up to 1,360,721.


    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Sport Culture Ministry of Culture and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!