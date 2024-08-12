38 primary healthcare facilities under construction in N. Kazakhstan region

As part of her working trip to the North Kazakhstan region, Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova visited local healthcare facilities, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Together with Governor of the region Gauez Nurmukhambetov, the Minister surveyed the Kyzylzhar District Hospital consisting of a 80-bed inpatient clinic, 10 outpatient clinics, eight medical and obstetric centers, and 40 first-aid stations.

In general, there are 59 healthcare organizations in the region providing various assistance to 48,000 local residents.

Photo credit: Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan

The Minister’s meetings with the hospital staff focused on the issues of training healthcare personnel, social support, infrastructure. Aknaral Alnazarova emphasized the need to raise the quality of medical care and preventive medicine and improve infrastructure of rural healthcare facilities.

38 primary healthcare facilities including 22 first-aid and 16 medical and obstetric stations are under construction in the region as per the Rural Healthcare Modernization program.

The Minister also held a meeting with the local residents who raised the problems of pharmaceuticals supply, hospitalization and medical care provision.