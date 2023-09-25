EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:37, 25 September 2023 | GMT +6

    38 set of medals up for grabs at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou today

    2022 Asiad in Hangzhou
    Photo: Sports.kz

    38 sets of medals will be up for grabs at the 19th Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Athletes are to fight for medals in cycling, fencing, shooting, skateboarding, judo, swimming, taekwondo and other types of sport on September 25.

    Currently China tops the 19th Asian Games overall medal tally with 20 gold medals. Coming in second is South Korea followed by Japan in the third spot. Kazakhstan is placed 10th in the medal standing.

    A total of 481 medals in 61 sports will be up for grabs at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Kazakhstani athletes are expected to compete in 30 sports.

    Tags:
    Sport 19th Asian Games
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!