38 set of medals up for grabs at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou today

38 sets of medals will be up for grabs at the 19th Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Athletes are to fight for medals in cycling, fencing, shooting, skateboarding, judo, swimming, taekwondo and other types of sport on September 25.

Currently China tops the 19th Asian Games overall medal tally with 20 gold medals. Coming in second is South Korea followed by Japan in the third spot. Kazakhstan is placed 10th in the medal standing.

A total of 481 medals in 61 sports will be up for grabs at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Kazakhstani athletes are expected to compete in 30 sports.