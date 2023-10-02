38 wounded in fire at police headquarters in Egyp

At least 38 people were wounded after a huge fire erupted at a security directorate in the Egyptian Suez Canal city of Ismailia in the early hours of Monday, Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

Fifty ambulances rushed to the scene and transferred the wounded to Ismailia Medical Complex. Twenty-four persons suffered serious burns and suffocation, according to the statement.

Local civil defense and armed forces were sent to put out the fire, while the cause of the blaze hasn't been verified yet.

State-run Nile TV reported the facade wall of the police premises was pulled down by the blaze that reached four floors.

All workers in the building were ordered to evacuate until the blaze is contained.