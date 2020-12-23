380 coronavirus patients treated at Tengiz oilfield

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours, 62 more coronavirus cases were detected in Atyrau region, the regional healthcare department’s press service informs.

11 patients are from Atyrau, while 39 are from Tengiz oilfield. 20 people have symptoms. As of today 100 patients are staying at regional infectious diseases hospital, 16 at the district infectious diseases hospital, 380 at the infectious diseases hospital at Tengiz. Notably, 24 people recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.