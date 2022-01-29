381 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 159,472 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of 159,472 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,161 are in-patients and 149,311 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 381, in critical condition – 166, and on artificial lung ventilation – 98.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 11,753 cases of and 12,533 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.