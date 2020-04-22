EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:25, 22 April 2020 | GMT +6

    383 health workers contracted coronavirus in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 383 health workers contracted coronavirus infection In Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the chief state sanitary officer of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin, people aged 20-29 were most affected.

    As of April 21 the city registered 693 cases of coronavirus infection. The rate per 100 thousand people was 33.9%, mortality - 5 people, which is 0.7%.

    According to Bekshin, the most affected were physicians, schoolchildren and students.


